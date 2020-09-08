SQF Fire surpasses 60,000 acres with 7% containment, new evacuation orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another massive wildfire continues burning in our backyard Tuesday morning.

Two fires, the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire, make up the SQF Complex in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests.

Together, they've burned more than 60,000 acres and are just seven percent contained.

The fires have triggered evacuation orders for Tulare County mountain communities, starting with areas like Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest, and now, Camp Nelson.

Officials say hot, dry conditions and low humidity are contributing to fire activity.

A shifting wind pattern may be the biggest challenge for crews fighting the SQF Complex, which factored into the decision to expand evacuation orders over the weekend.

"These evacuations weren't done because the fire was knocking at the door of these communities," says Mark Vosbburgh. "But again, we don't want to be behind the curve on these evacuations. We want to be as proactive as we can."

Another Facebook community meeting is scheduled for six tonight.

SQF Complex Evacuation Orders:

  • Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest

  • Camp Nelson

  • Coy Flat

  • Mountain Air

  • Pier Point


  • Alpine Village

  • Sequoia Crest

  • Redwood Drive

  • Ponderosa

  • Cedar Slopes

  • Pyles Boys Camp
