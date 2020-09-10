SQF Complex Fire more than 64,000 acres with 12% containment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire is still burning in Tulare and Inyo counties, and has grown to more than 64,000 acres with 12% containment.

Lightning sparked two fires, the Castle Fire and the Shotgun Fire, which have merged to become the complex wildfire in the Sequoia and Inyo National Forests.

The fires are threatening about 800 structures, prompted evacuations for some Tulare County mountain communities.

Officials say hot, dry conditions and low humidity are contributing to fire activity.

A shifting wind pattern may be the biggest challenge for crews fighting the SQF Complex, which factored into the decision to expand evacuation orders over the weekend.

"These evacuations weren't done because the fire was knocking at the door of these communities," says Mark Vosbburgh. "But again, we don't want to be behind the curve on these evacuations. We want to be as proactive as we can."

SQF Complex Evacuation Orders:
  • Mountain Home Demonstration State Forest
  • Camp Nelson
  • Coy Flat
  • Mountain Air
  • Pier Point
  • Alpine Village
  • Sequoia Crest
  • Redwood Drive
  • Ponderosa
  • Cedar Slopes
  • Pyles Boys Camp


