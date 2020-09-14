SQF Complex Fire: 90,845 acres burned, 12% contained, new evacuation orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire is now threatening more structures and forcing more people from their homes.

The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have now burned more than 90,000 acres and containment is at 12%.

On Monday, Tulare County officials have now added Springville to voluntary evacuation warnings.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux added a new mandatory evacuation order on Sunday.

It covers Highway 190 from the intersection at Balch Road north to Blue Ridge Lookout, east to Moses Mountain, and south to Mahogany Flat.

The fire has also closed several roads in the area, including Highway 198, which is the main route through Sequoia National Park, although the park remains open.

Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Porterville Fairgrounds or the Woodlake Rodeo grounds.

Staff members at those sites can also help with smaller pet needs.

EVACUATION ORDERS


Ponderosa, Alpine Village, Sequoia Crest, Doyle Springs, Cedar Slope, Upper Tule River Corridor (Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, and points between), Highway 190 along the south from the intersection of Balch Park Rd., north to Blue Ridge Lookout east to Moses Mountain, and south to Highway 190 at Mahogany Flat

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

EVACUATION WARNINGS



South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd

An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.

You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com

