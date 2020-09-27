SQF Complex Fire: 149,888 acres burned, 47% contained, latest evacuation orders

The Castle and Shotgun fires combined destroyed or damaged 226 structures and leave more than 1,000 threatened. Fifteen firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.
DAMAGE ASSESMENT MAP: Click here to see the damage assessment map from the SQF Complex Fire
Scroll down for latest evacuation orders.
The fire has closed several roads in the area, including Highway 198, which is the main route through Sequoia National Park. Mineral King Road is closed from Oak Grove Drive to Mineral King. The Sequoia National Forest remains closed due to the wildfire.
Tulare County officials are carrying out damage assessment. If you are worried about your property and want them to assess it, visit here for more information.
Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.
MORE SQF COMPLEX FIRE STORIES
EVACUATION ORDERS
Silver City, Mineral King, Pyles Camp, Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Lloyd Meadows, Cedar Slope, Camp Nelson, Rogers Camp, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, Doyle Springs, Mountain Home, Coy Flat, South Ford Drive, Horn and Cahoon Mountain and adjacent roads.
An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.
EVACUATION WARNINGS
South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd, rest of Three Rivers area,
An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.
Scroll down for a list of resources available for evacuees and how to help people displaced by the SQF Complex Fire.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
EVACUEE RESOURCES
RV/Trailer Parking: If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.
Animals/Livestock: Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.
Salvation Army: Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org
HOW TO HELP
The Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.
You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.
314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA
Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.
1501 W. Main St, Visalia, CA
Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noon
Call 559-687-2520 for more information.
Porterville Parenting Network
770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA
Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Phone: 559-793-2527