SQF Complex Fire: 150,286 acres burned, 50% contained, latest evacuation orders

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire has grown to 150,286 acres as of Monday morning and is 50% contained.The Castle and Shotgun fires combined destroyed or damaged 244 structures, but is no longer threatening any structures, CAL FIRE said. Fifteen firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.The fire has closed several roads in the area, including Highway 198, which is the main route through Sequoia National Park. Mineral King Road is closed from Oak Grove Drive to Mineral King. The Sequoia National Forest remains closed due to the wildfire.Tulare County officials are carrying out damage assessment. If you are worried about your property and want them to assess it, visit here for more information.Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.Silver City, Mineral King, Pyles Camp, Ponderosa, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Lloyd Meadows, Cedar Slope, Camp Nelson, Rogers Camp, Mountain Aire, Pierpoint, Doyle Springs, Mountain Home, Coy Flat, South Ford Drive, Horn and Cahoon Mountain and adjacent roads.South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd, rest of Three Rivers area,You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com . A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.orgThe Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noonCall 559-687-2520 for more information.770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CAMonday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.Phone: 559-793-2527