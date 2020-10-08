SQF Complex Fire

SQF Complex Fire: 162,952 acres burned, 65% contained, latest evacuation orders

The SQF Complex Fire is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history.
By and ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are continuing to make progress on the SQF Complex Fire, which is now the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history

As of Thursday, the blaze was 162,952 acres with 65% containment. Fire officials said that steep terrain and heavy vegetation have been a challenge for firefighters.

Crews are expecting more fire activity as the weather conditions become clear.

The Castle and Shotgun fires combined have been damaged 232 structures. CAL FIRE said. Fifteen firefighters have been injured while battling the blaze.

Crews expect the wildfire to be contained by October 10.

Tulare County Fire Chief Charlie Norman says the complex fire surpassed the 2002 McNally Fire which burned 150,696 acres.

DAMAGE ASSESMENT MAP: Click here to see the damage assessment map from the SQF Complex Fire

Scroll down for latest evacuation orders.

Tulare County officials are carrying out damage assessment. If you are worried about your property and want them to assess it, visit here for more information.

Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.

    • EVACUATION ORDERS


    Pyles Camp, Sequoia Crest, Alpine Village, Redwood Drive, Lloyd Meadows, Mountain Home, Horn and Cahoon Mountain and adjacent roads.

    An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

    EVACUATION WARNINGS


    Mountain Aire, Rogers Camp, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Ponderosa, Pier Point, Camp Nelson, Doyle Springs, South Fork, Springville, all points between Globe Drive and Balch Park Rd, Mineral King, Silver City, South Ford Drive,

    An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate and those with pets/livestock should leave now.
    You can register for evacuation alerts here for Tulare County: alerttc.com. A new map was released that shows evacuation areas, which can be found here.

    Scroll down for a list of resources available for evacuees and how to help people displaced by the SQF Complex Fire.

    App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


    EVACUEE RESOURCES



    RV/Trailer Parking: If you've been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire, and you have an RV or trailer, you can call 211 for assistance finding available locations to park.

    Animals/Livestock: Tulare County Animals Services announced that large animals could be brought to the Woodlake Rodeo Grounds, Porterville Fairgrounds, and Tulare County Animal Service's main shelter, Mondays through Sundays from 8 am to 5 pm. You can call 559-636-4050 to arrange pick-up or drop-off.

    Salvation Army: Families who have been displaced by the SQF Complex Fire and need items can request them by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org

    HOW TO HELP



    The Salvation Army is accepting donations for people who've been forced from their homes due to the SQF Complex Fire.
    You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food and hygiene products at the following locations.

    314 E. San Joaquin, Tulare, CA
    Monday and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
    Wednesday, 2-5:00 p.m.

    1501 W. Main St, Visalia, CA
    Thursday and Friday, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.)
    Wednesday, 8:00 a.m.-noon

    Call 559-687-2520 for more information.

    Porterville Parenting Network
    770 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA
    Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
    Phone: 559-793-2527
