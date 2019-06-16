Squatters or vandals burn former Fresno rehab business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire destroyed a building at a now-defunct central Fresno business Sunday morning.Firefighters poured water on the flames and tore away at the roof because as the fire moved through the attic at the former Spirit of Woman home just before 7 a.m.The place used to be somewhere women could go for residential substance abuse treatment, but it recently closed.Firefighters say they got a lot of calls for fires when it was open, and neighbors say the nuisance is even worse now that the facility closed.Investigators are looking for the cause, but they're guessing either squatters or vandals started the fire.