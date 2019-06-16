building fire

Squatters or vandals burn former Fresno rehab business

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire destroyed a building at a now-defunct central Fresno business Sunday morning.

Firefighters poured water on the flames and tore away at the roof because as the fire moved through the attic at the former Spirit of Woman home just before 7 a.m.

The place used to be somewhere women could go for residential substance abuse treatment, but it recently closed.

Firefighters say they got a lot of calls for fires when it was open, and neighbors say the nuisance is even worse now that the facility closed.

Investigators are looking for the cause, but they're guessing either squatters or vandals started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralbuilding firefire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING FIRE
4-alarm fire destroys North Fresno business
City officials work to protect businesses, historic buildings after Madera fire
Crews investigating cause of 2-alarm fire in Central Fresno
At least 10 dead in Paris building fire; arson suspected
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News