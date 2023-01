Officials say the new name honors the land's first inhabitants, its present community and welcomes future residents and visitors.

The Board of Geographic Names has voted to officially rename Squaw Valley. The Fresno County community will now be called "Yokuts Valley."

"Yokuts" means "the people."

The vote comes after a years-long process to remove the term from federal use.

Some complained the old name was offensive to Native American women.