Gov. Newsom signs bill to remove 'Squaw' across California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill that will remove the term "squaw" across the state.

A-B 2022 was authored by Assemblymembers James C Ramos and Cristina Garcia Ramos, along with Valley Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.

With the bill, the term will be removed from all geographic features and place names. A process to change the names will soon be created.

Earlier this month, the federal government came up with new names for hundreds of geographic features that previously had 'squaw' in their names.

In Central California, the federal renaming only applies to the Squaw Valley basin, not the community of Squaw Valley.

The bill was signed on the same day as Native American Day in California.