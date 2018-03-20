SR-99 closed for hours near Earlimart after CHP officer hit by a vehicle

Southbound Highway 99 was shut down in the town of Earlimart on Tuesday after a California Highway Patrol officer was hit by a vehicle.The CHP says the officer was responding to a semi-truck fire. While at the scene of the fire, the officer was hit by a vehicle.Initially, the officer's injuries were described as "minor to moderate," but as of 9:20 pm Tuesday, the CHP is now saying the officer suffered major, but not life-threatening injuries.The officer was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.There were several other small vehicle collisions in the area, but no one else was injured.