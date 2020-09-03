Madera County man dies of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus - California's first case this year

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County man has died of St. Louis Encephalitis Virus (SLEV) - the first case in California this year.The disease is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.It can result in infections of the brain, paralysis, and on rare occasions death, according to the Madera County Department of Public Health.More common symptoms are fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion and decreased alertness.The man was in his 90s and died last month.Doctors initially thought the man was showing symptoms of the West Nile Virus, but further testing showed it was SLEV. This is the first case of the disease in Madera County since 1976.Doctors advise you to use repellents containing DEET, fit doors and screens properly and remove any standing water near your home to avoid being infected by mosquito-borne diseases.