St. Louis school shooting leaves 3 dead, including suspect; several more injured

ST. LOUIS -- Three people are dead, including the suspected shooter, in a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning.

One teen girl was pronounced dead on the scene and an adult women has been pronounced at a local hospital, according to Interim St. Louis Police Chief Mike Sack.

The suspected gunman is believed to be a male about 20 years old, but has not yet been identified. Chief Sack said he is believed to have died in an exchange of gunfire with police.

Police have not yet identified the suspected gunman's connection to the school, but said they have located his vehicle and will be searching it.

A total of eight individuals were taken to local hospitals, Chief Sack said. It was not immediately clear if that figure included any of the deceased.

Saint Louis Public Schools initially said two students were injured in the incident.

Police were on the scene just after 9:45 a.m. at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, the school district said.

"The shooter was quickly stopped by police inside CVPA. We have reports of two students injured and on the way to the hospital," officials said.

St. Louis police confirmed in a tweet just before 10 a.m. the suspect was taken into custody. A source said the suspect was injured, but the person's condition was not immediately known.

All other injuries might not have been gunshot wounds, the source said.

One student, 16-year-old Taniya Gholston, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch she was in a room when the shooter entered.

"All I heard was two shots and he came in there with a gun," Gholston said. "And I was trying to run and I couldn't run. Me and him made eye contact but I made it out because his gun got jammed. But we saw blood on the floor."

Both CVPA and Collegiate were on lockdown, as a massive emergency response surrounded the school.

Students were still being evacuated from the schools to safe and secure sites before 10 a.m., and parents would be informed on where to pick up their students.

The public was asked to avoid the area.

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet school specializing in visual art, musical art and performing art. The district website says the school's "educational program is designed to create a nurturing environment where students receive a quality academic and artistic education that prepares them to compete successfully at the post-secondary level or perform competently in the world of work."

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.