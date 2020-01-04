Springville bar stabbing suspect turns himself in to deputies

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- John Hanford, the suspect in the Antlers Bar stabbing, has turned himself in to deputies.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, he turned himself in around 8 p.m. Thursday night. He was booked at the South County Detention Facility with charges of attempted homicide.

Hanford's bail is set at $1 million.

Deputies from the Porterville substation found the victim in the parking lot of Antlers Bar, adjacent to Lake Success.

With a stab wound to his stomach, first responders decided to fly him via helicopter to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, where he had surgery.

"This could have been easily a homicide," says Choad Rhyman, a Tulare County Sheriff's Lt.

Rhyman says the stabbing victim is expected to survive.

There was a fight outside, and then Rhyman says Hanford slashed the victim, probably with a knife, and likely more than once.

It's still unclear what the fight was about, although sheriff's officials believe the two men knew each other.

Hanford has several felonies convictions, with the most recent one in 2007.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillestabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News