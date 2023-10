Police are looking for the person accused of a stabbing in central Fresno.

Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno, police say

It happened before 10 pm Monday on Cornell Avenue and Mariposa Street -- that's near Birney Elementary School.

Police have not said what led to the stabbing.

They do say the victim was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Detectives are speaking with witnesses and reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.