Man stabbed in central Fresno, investigators believe it wasn't random

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital as police search for at least three men who they say attacked him in Central Fresno.

Investigators say the stabbing happened just before midnight outside of an apartment complex at First and Shields.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been stabbed several times in the back.

They say he was walking to his car, after visiting a friend, when three, possibly four men attacked him.

While investigators are still looking into the possible motive, they say the stabbing wasn't random.

"This doesn't appear to be a robbery, this appears to be domestic-related," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "He knows he's pretty confident he's familiar with the people who committed the attack on him."

Officers say the victim was conscious and able to provide a statement before being transported to the hospital.

They add his wounds were non-life-threatening.
