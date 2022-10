Man stabbed in central Fresno, police searching for suspect

Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man early Monday morning in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man in central Fresno.

It happened at about 1 am Monday on Fresno Street and Ashlan Avenue.

Police say a man in his 20's was on his bike when he was confronted by the suspect and stabbed once in the upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

Police do not have a motive for the attack.

A description of the suspect has not been released.