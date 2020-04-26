stabbing

Man stabbed multiple times near his central Fresno home, expected to survive

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was stabbed several times near his home in central Fresno Saturday night.

Officers were called out to a home on Diana near Illinois just before 11:30 p.m., and that's where they found the victim with multiple stab wounds to his leg and arm.

He told police that he got in some sort of disturbance with someone in an alley near his house and that's when he was stabbed.

The victim returned home after the attack and called 911.

"The injuries at this point don't appear to be life-threatening," says Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "Due to as much pain as the victim is in, he wasn't really able to give us a full statement."

Investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly led up to the stabbing and where it happened.

Officers say they have no suspect description at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralstabbingfresno central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man stabbed in central Fresno, suspect arrested
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Man stabbed in central Fresno, investigators believe it wasn't random
Homeless woman in critical condition after Fresno stabbing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno
Fresno family makes thousands of masks, gifts them to community
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Four men arrested, accused of shooting multiple Merced houses
Heat wave draws tens of thousands to southern California beaches
Show More
Police searching for vandals who drew swastika on local golf course
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes
CA nearly doubles COVID-19 testing, now ranks 27th in US
Full O Bull Clovis distances itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
More TOP STORIES News