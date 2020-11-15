17-year-old boy stabbed after neighbor disturbance in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager has been hospitalized after being stabbed during a fight in central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened around 6 pm at an apartment complex near Dakota and Abby.Authorities said there had been a neighbor disturbance throughout the day and it eventually turned violent, with a 27-year-old woman stabbing a 17-year-old boy.The 17-year-old is a relative of one of the residents and was found inside one of the apartments with stab wounds to the chest area.Authorities arrested the 27-year-old woman. No other arrests have been made at this time.The boy was taken to CRMC with and is expected to survive.