Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is now in custody in connection to a stabbing that left a man in critical condition in central Fresno.
Police arrested 32-year-old Desiree Rucker for assault with a deadly weapon.
She's accused of attacking a man in his 30's inside an apartment near 8th St. and Olive around 9 p.m. Monday.
Neighbors told police that they heard arguing and then screams for help.
When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds inside.
He was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and was last listed in critical condition.
A motive for the attack is not yet known.
