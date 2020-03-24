stabbing

Suspect arrested in connection to stabbing in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is now in custody in connection to a stabbing that left a man in critical condition in central Fresno.

Police arrested 32-year-old Desiree Rucker for assault with a deadly weapon.

She's accused of attacking a man in his 30's inside an apartment near 8th St. and Olive around 9 p.m. Monday.

Neighbors told police that they heard arguing and then screams for help.

When officers arrived, they found a man with stab wounds inside.

He was taken to the hospital with a collapsed lung and was last listed in critical condition.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.
Related topics:
fresno centralstabbingfresno central
