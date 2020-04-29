Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says a man has died after a stabbing at a central Fresno apartment Tuesday night.Authorities responded to a call at an apartment near N. Glenn and Belmont Aves. just before 9 p.m., where they say several people were involved in a fight.They say the man was involved in the fight and stabbed numerous times in the upper chest. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died shortly after.Authorities are looking for at least one suspect.The apartment is being surrounded and investigators say they are unsure if the possible suspect or suspects are inside.