FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was stabbed early Monday morning.Investigators say the man walked into Community Regional Medical Center in downtown Fresno with a stab wound just before 3 am.The man was not cooperative with officers, but police believe the stabbing occurred at Marks and Saginaw in northwest Fresno.The victim is expected to recover.Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the stabbing.