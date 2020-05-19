Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno on Tuesday morning.Officers responded to an alley behind a home on Mariposa Street and Klette Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.Officials say the injured man arrived at the nearby home to get help from friends. Investigators believe he was likely stabbed somewhere else.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, but his condition has not been released.The alley is currently taped off as officers continue to collect evidence.