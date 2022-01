FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a stabbing in central Fresno on Thursday night.It happened on Saginaw Way and 7th Street around 9:50 pm.Fresno police say a man in his 20s was stabbed by his roommate.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident but say the man's roommate was cooperating with the investigation.