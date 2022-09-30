Officers searching for two men accused of stabbing man in Central Fresno

The victim told officers he was sleeping in the area when two men attacked him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are looking for two men accused of a stabbing in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say they found the victim at McKinley Avenue near Highway 41 just before 3 am Friday.

The 47-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the chest.

He told officers he was sleeping in the area when two men attacked him. He doesn't know why.

Police say the suspects walked away eastbound on McKinley.

No description of the suspects has been given.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.