WATCH VIDEOS

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Officers searching for two men accused of stabbing man in Central Fresno

KFSN logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The victim told officers he was sleeping in the area when two men attacked him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers are looking for two men accused of a stabbing in Central Fresno.

Fresno Police say they found the victim at McKinley Avenue near Highway 41 just before 3 am Friday.

The 47-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the chest.

He told officers he was sleeping in the area when two men attacked him. He doesn't know why.

Police say the suspects walked away eastbound on McKinley.

No description of the suspects has been given.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.