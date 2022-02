LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Los Banos on Tuesday morning.It happened around 5:50 am.Investigators say the victim was stabbed in the back near Pacheco Boulevard and Place Road, along a rail trail.He was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to another medical center outside Merced County. His condition wasn't immediately available.Police have not released information about a possible suspect or a motive for the stabbing.