Man stabbed by woman he was dating in Fresno County, deputies exposed to ammonia during arrest

A man has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Fresno County in what deputies are calling a domestic violence incident.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A stabbing suspect tried to avoid law enforcement by locking herself in a vehicle then pouring ammonia on herself.

Two Fresno County Sheriff Deputies received medical treatment for exposure to the chemical while arresting her.

Deputies responded to Del Rey and North Avenues around 5:30 pm Tuesday.

There, they discovered a woman had stabbed a man she was in a relationship with.

The woman locked herself in a vehicle.

Officials say while deputies used bean bags to break the windows, the woman covered herself with ammonia.

Authorities say the deputies were exposed while arresting the woman.

They are expected to be okay.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.