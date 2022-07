28-year-old man stabbed to death in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a man was stabbed to death in central Fresno Thursday morning.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened just after 8 am near Olive and Fifth.

Officers found 28-year-old Angel Huerta with a stab wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities have not said what led up to the stabbing.

There is no suspect description.