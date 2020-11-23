Woman stabbed multiple times at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is a heavy police presence in northeast Fresno after a woman was stabbed Sunday night.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened at the Cedar Tree apartment complex near Cedar Roberts around 7 pm.

Authorities say they believe some sort of fight happened between the woman and suspect and she was stabbed multiple times and at least once in the chest and face.



She was rushed to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

Investigators say the suspect left the scene on foot and there is no description at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
