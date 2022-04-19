stabbing

Man arrested, accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old woman in Sanger late Monday night.

The brutal attack happened at a house on P and 12th Streets at about 11:20 pm.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Officers say they suspected 29-year-old Brandon Olson of the attack.

They spent several hours looking for Olson. He was taken into custody near Sanger and North Avenues without incident early Tuesday morning.

Olson has been booked into the Fresno County jail for attempted murder and violating parole.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerattempted murderstabbing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Man stabbed during robbery in central Fresno
Fresno man in hospital after being stabbed by ex-girlfriend: Police
1 sentenced for deadly stabbing at Terra Bella quinceanera in 2013
TOP STORIES
CA high school student fatally stabbed by trespasser on campus
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
3 arrested in connection to smash-and-grab robbery at Merced Mall
Flight forced to land in Fresno after windshield breaks midflight
Fresno man convicted of rape could get reduced sentence
Grand jury: Fresno Co. should do more to prevent conflicts of interest
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
Show More
Uber no longer requires masks, company says
CA man exonerated after 32 years in prison
City of Fresno poised to buy Tower Theatre
Firefighters investigating suspicious fire in central Fresno
Valley farmers worried as groundwater levels remain low
More TOP STORIES News