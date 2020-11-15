2 hospitalized with stab wounds may have been at SE Fresno party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after two people arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.Officers now believe the victims may have been stabbed while attending the same party in southeast Fresno.A man in his late teens arrived to CRMC with injuries just after 6 am.Just minutes later, a woman also came in with stab wounds.The woman told police she was stabbed while attending a party at Alta and Hazelwood.Police say the woman's injuries were superficial and the man is expected to survive after undergoing surgery Sunday morning.Officers are now investigating the scene of the party.