FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the three suspects who robbed and stabbed a man in southeast Fresno.A 38-year-old man told officers that three men approached him near the intersection of Balch and Winery just before 8:30 Friday night.They attacked him -- and one of the suspects stabbed him -- before they ran off with his property.The victim is going to survive his injuries.