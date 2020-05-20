Man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been found stabbed multiple in southwest Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.Authorities say the victim was walking just after 6 p.m. near E. Tulare Ave. and N. First St. when a friend approached him.The man lifted up his shirt to show the wounds, and the friend called 911.Police initially thought they were gunshot wounds but later determined they were stabbing wounds.Authorities say the man was drunk and unable to provide them with information regarding what led to the stabbing.He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police are still investigating what led to the man's injuries.