Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police has arrested 24-year-old Marcelino Armenta in connection to a stabbing.Authorities responded to a call near N. Court St. just after 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, where they found Armenta being detained by witnesses.The two victims were sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have already been released.Officers say Armenta and the two victims all knew each other and that an argument over stolen property led to the incident.Armenta was booked at Tulare County Pre Trial on an Assault with a Deadly Weapon charge.If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to call the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8116.