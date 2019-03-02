Stabbing suspect in custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in southeast Fresno

A stabbing suspect is in custody on Friday night - after an hours-long standoff in Southeast Fresno.Fresno police officers responded to an apartment complex on Jensen near Willow in the afternoon.Minutes later, they learned there was a victim of a stabbing in the area.They found a man in his early sixties stabbed in the back twice.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.Officers then tracked down the suspect, also in his sixties.But he refused to come out of an apartment, and wouldn't let a woman who was inside with him, get out.Several hours later, when the woman got away from the suspect, officers broke down the door and took him into custody without incident.