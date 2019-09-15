stabbing

Stabbing victim arrives at hospital, Fresno Police searching for crime scene

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man with a stab wound arrived at Community Regional Medical Center Saturday night.

The victim, a man in his thirties, told police he was walking down the street on 5th Street and Grant Avenue in central Fresno when he was involved in an altercation. The man suffered one stab wound in his right forearm and is expected to be OK.

Detectives are working to locate the crime scene. No suspect description was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
