Stabbing victim found in backyard of downtown Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a homeless man with a stab wound was found in the backyard of a downtown Fresno home Monday morning.

The resident of the home on Rose and F Street called 911 at around 1:30 a.m., saying he found the 36-year-old victim in the yard.

The man suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Officers questioned the man, but say he gave conflicting information about where and how he was attacked.

The man claims he was jumped by several people nearby and made his way to the home to getaway.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition, but police say he is expected to survive.
