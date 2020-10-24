Man stabbed in Visalia, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the suspect who stabbed a man in Visalia before running off.

Officers were called to the intersection of Sequoia and Road 128 just after 1 am Friday morning.

Investigators say a large fight broke out near a home and one of the suspects involved pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim.

The suspect took off from the scene before police arrived. Medics treated the victim and he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to call Visalia police.
