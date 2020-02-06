Which California city has the best Mexican restaurant?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a battle over the best Mexican restaurant in California
There's a new report out naming the number 1 yummiest spot and it is in San Francisco!
But we have our own feelings on this.
According to Stacker, Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District takes the top spot.
The restaurant is known for its super burritos, which include carne asada and al pastor.
The no-frills spot is open until 2 a.m. and is located right outside the 24th Street BART station.
It only takes cash and space inside is limited.
