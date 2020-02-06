food

Which California city has the best Mexican restaurant?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's a battle over the best Mexican restaurant in California

There's a new report out naming the number 1 yummiest spot and it is in San Francisco!

But we have our own feelings on this.

According to Stacker, Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District takes the top spot.

The restaurant is known for its super burritos, which include carne asada and al pastor.

The no-frills spot is open until 2 a.m. and is located right outside the 24th Street BART station.

It only takes cash and space inside is limited.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnofoodmexicantacos
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News