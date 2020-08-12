Firefighter battling Kern County wildfire dies, officials say

Kern County Fire Department is saddened to learn of the passing of a firefighter who was assigned to the #StagecoachFire. This was not a Kern County Firefighter. pic.twitter.com/0MmtclrPCv — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 12, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter battling the Stagecoach Fire in Kern County has died, officials say.The firefighter, who had not yet been identified, had a medical emergency and passed away due to complications.The Stagecoach Fire has burned more than 7,760 acres of south Lake Isabella and is 83% contained. At least 40 structures have been destroyed and five others were damaged.The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.