Firefighter battling Kern County wildfire dies, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter battling the Stagecoach Fire in Kern County has died, officials say.

The firefighter, who had not yet been identified, had a medical emergency and passed away due to complications.



The Stagecoach Fire has burned more than 7,760 acres of south Lake Isabella and is 83% contained. At least 40 structures have been destroyed and five others were damaged.

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.
