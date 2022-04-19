school stabbing

15-year-old girl stabbed to death by intruder at California high school; man arrested for murder

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death by an intruder on a high school campus Monday in an apparently random attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California's Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

"A trespasser entered the front of our school today, stabbed one of our students multiple times," Ramirez Jr. said. "Unfortunately, she did not make it. The assailant was taken, was detained, and taken into custody immediately."

"The school was also put on lockdown to assure the safety of the rest of our students," he added. "We began to work with local law enforcement immediately and they've taken over the investigation."

The victim was identified by her family as Alicia Reynaga.

Anthony Gray, 52, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a post on the Stockton Police Department Facebook account. Gray will be charged with murder, according to the post.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said. He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

"We definitely will be re-evaluating" campus security, he said.

A memorial vigil was held Monday evening at Stagg High School, where Reynaga's father paid tribute to his daughter.

"I just want to let everyone to know my daughter was an amazing kid, smart," said Manuel, who gave only his first name. "My daughter didn't have any enemies. My daughter was sheltered her whole life. We took her to school, we took her home from school."

Police initially said the teenager appeared to have been targeted. But Officer Joe Silva told the Sacramento Bee on Monday evening that detectives now believe it was a random act.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

