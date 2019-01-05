Standoff near Bulldog Stadium escalates to officer-involved shooting, suspect killed

An hour-long standoff escalated to an officer-involved shooting between Fresno Police and a man armed with an ax at an apartment near Bulldog Stadium.According to investigators, a 29-year-old man was at his mother's apartment at 1 a.m. on Saturday, when he locked himself in the bathroom. Family members say they believe he might have been under the influence.Police arrived at the complex on Bulldog Lane and 9th Street at 4 a.m. where a standoff ensued. Authorities were able to get the family -- a mother, three children, and three other adults out of the apartment safely.Officials say they began negotiating with the armed man for several hours and called in SWAT to deploy a robot.The SWAT team entered the apartment where an officer fired his weapon injuring the suspect.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. His identity is not being released at this time.An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the standoff and shooting.Officials say the man had previous charges filed against him.We will have more on this story on Action News at 6.