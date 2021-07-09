crime

Central CA father tackles sex offender who broke into daughter's room

EMBED <>More Videos

Central CA father tackles sex offender who broke into daughter's room

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California family was left shaken after a father had to take down a sex offender who broke into his daughter's room.

Surveillance cameras captured the frightening encounter Tuesday morning in Stanislaus County.

Authorities say a man, identified as Daniel Diaz, a registered sex offender, was seen loitering outside the home and tried to open the house door.

The family told him to leave, but Diaz went to to the side of the house.

Police say he pulled the screen out of a window and climbed into the bedroom of a 5-year-old girl.

RELATED: Tackle of the year: Texas mom takes down man suspected of peeping in her daughter's window

The suspect turned on the lights, and that's when the child's father came running in and tackled Diaz.

"I was pretty scared because I thought the man would've taken him and kidnapped (my sister)," said Ceci Ramirez.

"It's really sad that people are outside doing things like that," said the family's neighbor, Erica.

The girl's father managed to bring Diaz outside and restrain him with duct tape until officers arrived.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, but family members say they no longer feel safe.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacrimesex offenderbreak in
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Visalia Marriott Hotel worker accused of embezzlement
Fresno police searching for hit-and-run driver
1 shot near gas station in central Fresno, police say
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News