Mariposa County resident to pay $950,000 settlement for damages caused by The Old Fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Mariposa County resident has agreed to pay $950,000 to settle a claim by the United States for damages in the fire at Stanislaus National Forest.

The fire broke out in 2016 and burned nearly 100 acres of land.

The settlement states that federal investigators concluded that John Welch started the fire while using a chainsaw on his property near Old Yosemite Road.

Forest service officials spent more than $1 million to quench the flames.

"Our region is thankful that this settlement was reached between all parties to help restore damage to the landscape in Stanislaus National Forest," said Regional Forester Randy Moore, USDA Forest Service Region 5.
