FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Traffic looked a little different on some California highways on Star Wars Day this year.The Santa Cruz Area CHP created a fun video for May the Fourth with Officer Lauren Del Carlo dodging an "AT-AT Walker," a vehicle featured in Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.Del Carlo is a Clovis West and Fresno State grad who followed in the footsteps of her CHP dad, Sergeant James Del Carlo, who serves in Fresno.You can view the full Facebook post below.