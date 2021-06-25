disney+ streaming service

From 'Mulan' to Marvel, Ming-Na Wen now joins Star Wars series: 'The Bad Batch'

By Alicia Vitarelli
New episode of 'The Bad Batch' now streaming on Disney+

PHILADELPHIA -- A new episode of the animated series "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," is now available on Disney+.

It follows elite and experimental clones as they make their way through an ever-changing galaxy.

Action News spoke with the famous actress who is lending her voice to one of the main characters.

From Disney princess to the Marvel Universe, to "The Mandalorian" and now "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Ming-Na Wen is a Disney Hall of Famer.

She also proudly calls herself a Pennsylvania girl with big dreams who still pinches herself.

Twenty-three years ago, Wen became the voice of legendary Disney princess "Mulan."

That was just the beginning of her journey.

Wen was inducted into the Disney Legends Hall of Fame and starred in "Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D"' and "The Mandalorian."

"To be in one of the most iconic scenes with Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian," it just blows my mind," Wen said.

Now, her Mandalorian character Fennec Shand is being animated in "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," a follow-up to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

"I can't wait to find out more about who Fennec is," she said. "I love the fact that the animators also got my walk down, the little things like that. It just blows me away."

Wen was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"I love love, love Pennsylvania," she adds. "I'm a Pennsylvania girl through and through."

When the live-action movie "Mulan" hit theaters last year, Wen made a guest appearance alongside her daughter Michaela.

"It's so precious to have her be a part of this whole Mulan journey," Wen said. "Mulan is so special to me. I love that she's classic, and she continues to inspire the next generation."

There are 16 episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" in all. A new one is released every Friday on Disney+.
