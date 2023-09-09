Customers can now get Starbucks with Target drive-up order in Fresno

The company says by next month, all Target stores will have the drive up with Starbucks service.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno residents who shop at Target can now get their Starbucks orders delivered straight to their car.

Last month, Target announced it partnered with the coffee chain to offer the new service with curbside orders.

Customers just need to place an order on the Target Circle app.

A team member will then bring out your Starbucks menu items and anything else you purchased from the retail store.

