START HERE: 6 Philadelphia officers injured in shooting, Dem. presidential candidate ends bid

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.We're expected to learn more today about the Philadelphia gunman now in custody following an hours-long standoff with police.Officials say the suspect has been identified as Maurice Hill and has a long criminal history.Police arrested Hill after he barricaded himself for hours inside a home shooting at and injuring six officers.They were serving a narcotics warrant at a home when the gunfire broke out.Those injured officers have since been released from the hospital.The Democratic field of presidential candidates for 2020 will be getting smaller.Former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper plans on ending his 2020 presidential campaign today after struggling to break out of a crowded Democratic field.It's still not yet know if he'll consider a Senate run.Today is the first day of school for Sanger Unified and Visalia Unified.Ivanhoe Elementary in Visalia just finished up a major project for the students at their school.Also, make sure to check the traffic before you head out the door as more schools are now back in class. An Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m.