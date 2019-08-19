START HERE: Clovis Unified goes back to school, NE Fresno fire leaves dozens homeless

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Clovis Unified goes back to school
Traffic is picking up even more as thousands of Clovis Unified students head back to class.
Roads will be busier in Clovis today, you can see traffic start to pick up some at this hour.
Northeast Fresno apartment fire leaves dozens without a home
Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at a Northeast Fresno apartment complex this morning.
They believe it started in a carport at the Maplewood Apartments across the street from Fresno State.
The Red Cross is now helping about 15 people displaced from their homes.
Fresno State officials also helping any university students affected by the fire.
Break from the 100-degree heat
We are finally getting a break from the 100-degree heat but it will only last for a few days.
We are finally getting a break from the 100-degree heat but it will only last for a few days.
