START HERE: Clovis Unified goes back to school, NE Fresno fire leaves dozens homeless

Start Here has the latest stories that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

Clovis Unified goes back to school

Traffic is picking up even more as thousands of Clovis Unified students head back to class.

Roads will be busier in Clovis today, you can see traffic start to pick up some at this hour.

For the latest up to the minute details on the roads in your area, just go to our ABC30 News App.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ABC30 APP

Northeast Fresno apartment fire leaves dozens without a home

Firefighters are working to figure out what started a fire at a Northeast Fresno apartment complex this morning.

They believe it started in a carport at the Maplewood Apartments across the street from Fresno State.

RELATED: Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced

The Red Cross is now helping about 15 people displaced from their homes.

Fresno State officials also helping any university students affected by the fire.

Once the cause of the blaze has been revealed, we'll send you a push alert on our app.

Break from the 100-degree heat

We are finally getting a break from the 100-degree heat but it will only last for a few days.

For the latest forecast click here or download the Accuweather App.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire crews battle large apartment complex fire near Fresno State, several families displaced
Family mourns woman killed in central Fresno DUI crash
Women robbed at gunpoint outside baby store in River Park
Driver who crashed into parked vehicles, killing woman charged with DUI
Rescue crews search for man who went missing in Merced River
Firefighters prepare for peak wildfire season
CBP seize tons of marijuana in jalapeno shipment
Show More
DUI driver veers off Highway 41 in Fresno during high-speed chase
Suspected DUI driver's truck catches fire after collision on Hwy 168
Islamic State claims bombing at Afghanistan wedding that killed 63
Fresno State police chief David Huerta has died
Police investigating central Fresno stabbing watched a car hit one of their witnesses
More TOP STORIES News