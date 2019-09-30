START HERE: Former Dallas officer on trial for killing unarmed neighbor, remembering fallen Texas deputy

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.
Trial of former Dallas officer accused of killing unarmed neighbor underway
The trial of a former Dallas officer accused of killing an unarmed man resumes today.
Amber Guyger accused of fatally shooting her neighbor last September after entering his apartment, thinking it was her own.
On Friday, the 31-year-old testified she killed Bothem Jean in self-defense.
She said she thought he was a burglar.
Community mourning the loss of Texas deputy
The Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas is remembering its first Sikh deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop.
A public candlelight vigil is planned tonight for fallen Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.
It will take place in Houston tonight at 6:30.
The deputy was walking back to his patrol car during a traffic stop Friday afternoon when the suspect, Robert Solis, shot him from behind.
Solis is now behind bars, charged with capital murder.
Gas prices on the rise
It's going to cost you a bit more to fill up at the pump.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has spiked in the last few weeks in California.
On average, prices have risen 37 cents in California just in the last month.
That means a gallon of gas costs about $4.01 statewide.
Here in the Central Valley, prices are a little bit cheaper, ranging from $3.84 in Merced County to $3.86 in Fresno and Tulare Counties.
Latest Valley Forecast
The Valley is starting off cold this morning. This afternoon the Valley will warm to the low 70s with sunny skies. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph.
