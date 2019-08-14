Start Here: Friend of Ohio shooter due in court, Heat Advisory goes into effect today

Friend of Ohio mass shooting suspect due in court
In Ohio, the longtime friend of the Dayton mass shooting suspect Connor Betts will face a judge this afternoon.
Ethan Kollie is due in court at noon today for a detention hearing.
He's accused of buying the body armor and helping assemble the weapon used in last week's attack claiming 9 lives.
Heat Advisory in effect today
A Heat Advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. today until 8 p.m.
On Thursday and Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. as temperatures are expected to be well into the triple-digits.
Back to School traffic and new additions
Today is the first day of school for Central Unified.
Tilley Elementary they are welcoming nearly 700 students back and onto a state-of-the-art new campus.
The $28 million building was unveiled last week.
Also, make sure to check the traffic before you head out the door as more schools are now back in class.
